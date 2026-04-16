Patrick Schwarzenegger cast opposite Phoebe Dynevor in Beach Read film adaptation

The story follows two writers with starkly different sensibilities: January, known for her romantic stories, and Augustus “Gus” Everett, a literary author battling writer’s block. When they end up as neighbours in beach houses in Michigan, they strike an unusual deal to break their creative stagnation: Gus will attempt to write something joyful, while January sets out to craft a serious literary novel. Their contrasting approaches lead them into unexpected experiences, from romantic outings to darker explorations, including interviews with cult survivors, ultimately blurring the line between fiction and reality.