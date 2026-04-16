Patrick Schwarzenegger cast opposite Phoebe Dynevor in Beach Read film adaptation

The film adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel Beach Read has found its leading man, with Patrick Schwarzenegger set to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor. The latter will take on the role of January Andrews, a romance writer who has lost faith in love.
Directed by Yulin Kuang for 20th Century Studios, the project marks another entry in the growing list of Henry’s works being brought to the screen. Kuang, who also worked on the adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation, has penned the screenplay herself.
The story follows two writers with starkly different sensibilities: January, known for her romantic stories, and Augustus “Gus” Everett, a literary author battling writer’s block. When they end up as neighbours in beach houses in Michigan, they strike an unusual deal to break their creative stagnation: Gus will attempt to write something joyful, while January sets out to craft a serious literary novel. Their contrasting approaches lead them into unexpected experiences, from romantic outings to darker explorations, including interviews with cult survivors, ultimately blurring the line between fiction and reality.
Schwarzenegger expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, writing to Henry, “I will do everything possible to make the fans happy & proud and bring your brilliant writing to life. PS — my wife is obsessed with you!” He also shared his excitement about collaborating with Dynevor and Kuang, calling the chemistry reads a pleasure and praising the director’s vision.
The film is being produced by Neal H Moritz under Original Films, with Karina Rahardja serving as executive producer. Sarah Shepard and Catherine Hughes are overseeing the project for the studio.
Beach Read is one of several Emily Henry novels currently in development for film adaptations, alongside Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place. Meanwhile, People We Meet on Vacation, starring Tom Blyth and Emily Bader, debuted on Netflix earlier this year, further cementing Henry’s reputation as one of contemporary romance’s most sought-after voices.