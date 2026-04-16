What to know about the Live Nation verdict and how it could affect concertgoers

Music lovers who have complained for years about Ticketmaster fees for concert tickets are surely reveling in a jury verdict Wednesday that found its parent company Live Nation has been running a harmful monopoly over large venues across the US.

But they will have to wait to see if the verdict leads to changes that make concerts more affordable.

Here are some things to know about the verdict in the closely-watched antitrust battle:

No immediate relief for concertgoers

The lawsuit, initially led by the US government under former President Joe Biden, accused Live Nation of smothering competition and blocking venues from using multiple ticket sellers. Days into the trial, however, President Donald Trump's administration announced it would settle its claims against the concert giant. Some states joined the $280 million settlement, which still needs a judge's approval, but more than 30 states pressed ahead with the trial.

A federal jury in New York found that Ticketmaster had overcharged customers $1.72 per ticket in 22 states, which a judge could order the company to pay back. That could cost Live Nation hundreds of millions of dollars.

"The jury's verdict is not the last word on this matter," Live Nation said in a statement Wednesday.

The verdict brings no immediate relief for concertgoers. But the states view it as a step toward opening the market to other companies in a way that will enhance competition and could slightly lower prices.

"There might be a few extra dollars that will come trickle down at consumers who bought tickets through Live Nation," said Shubha Ghosh, a law professor at Syracuse University who focuses on technology and antitrust law. "Whether ticket prices will go down in the long run, I think it largely depends."