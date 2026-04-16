'White Lotus' season four begins filming on French Riviera, full cast unveiled

Emmy-winning HBO series "The White Lotus" is now in production on its fourth season in France with filming taking place across Cannes, St Tropez and Monaco, the American network has announced.

Created, written and directed by Mike White, the new season will follow a fresh group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival.

While additional scenes will be shot in Paris, the story will remain centred along the Cote d'Azur.

The season boasts an ensemble cast led by popular stars Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina and Kumail Nanjiani.

They are joined by Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Corentin Fila, Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long.

The guest cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, Laura Smet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul.

For the first time in the show's history, two White Lotus properties will feature in the same season, the Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere, serving as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hotel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes, HBO said in a press release.

"The White Lotus" has established itself as one of television's most acclaimed anthology series.

Season one of the show was set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, while season two moved to Sicily in Italy.

Season three, which aired from February to April 2025, shifted to Thailand, filming across Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui.

"The White Lotus" has won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and two Golden Globes, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

The series, which will stream on JioHotstar in India, is executive produced by White alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.