‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer unveiled at CinemaCon, teases massive multiverse crossover

LAS VEGAS: The makers have released the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon during a presentation to cinema owners on Thursday, reported Variety. The event was attended by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.
According to the outlet, the trailer opens with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, wearing a green hood and metallic mask, as he prepares to launch an invasion across the multiverse. Another scene shows Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) at the X-Mansion, looking out of a window just as a bright flash signals looming danger.
The footage then cuts to a series of major crossovers, including Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) engaged in battle, and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) transforming into Yelena Belova, leading to a face-off between Florence Pugh’s characters. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is also seen confronting Doom, who astonishingly catches Mjolnir with his bare hands.
One of the trailer’s biggest moments reportedly features Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers returning, reuniting with Thor, who is surprised by Cap’s appearance after he had gone back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter following Avengers: Endgame.
Similar to Infinity War and Endgame, Doomsday brings together multiple superhero groups, including the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, in a large-scale crossover.
The trailer also shows the Fantastic Four’s arrival in the MCU, following their ship crossing over in a post-credits scene from Thunderbolts, as they meet the so-called New Avengers, comprising Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sentry, Ghost, Red Guardian and U.S. Agent.
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday and its follow-up Secret Wars (2027) are expected to conclude the Multiverse Saga. The two films are said to be closely connected, similar to Infinity War and Endgame.
While plot details remain tightly guarded, the film is being positioned as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated for release on the same day as Dune: Part Three, setting up a major box office clash. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for release on 17 December 2027.
(With inputs from ANI)