‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer unveiled at CinemaCon, teases massive multiverse crossover

LAS VEGAS: The makers have released the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon during a presentation to cinema owners on Thursday, reported Variety. The event was attended by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

According to the outlet, the trailer opens with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, wearing a green hood and metallic mask, as he prepares to launch an invasion across the multiverse. Another scene shows Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) at the X-Mansion, looking out of a window just as a bright flash signals looming danger.

The footage then cuts to a series of major crossovers, including Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) engaged in battle, and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) transforming into Yelena Belova, leading to a face-off between Florence Pugh’s characters. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is also seen confronting Doom, who astonishingly catches Mjolnir with his bare hands.