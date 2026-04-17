Pedro Almodóvar questions Jacob Elordi’s range despite rising Hollywood stardom

LOS ANGELES: Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar has said he remains uncertain whether Jacob Elordi’s rapid rise in Hollywood is driven by his acting credentials or his status as a sex symbol.

Elordi, 28, rose to prominence with the series Euphoria and has since appeared in films such as Saltburn, Priscilla, Wuthering Heights and Frankenstein.

During an appearance on the La Pija y la Quinqui podcast, Almodóvar was asked about the possibility of collaborating with Elordi in the future. The director, known for acclaimed films such as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Volver, All About My Mother, The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory and most recently The Room Next Door, acknowledged that Elordi’s stardom is “real”.

However, he questioned some of the actor’s recent choices. “I can now see that Jacob Elordi’s stardom is indeed real,” Almodóvar said, according to HuffPost. “I was still wondering whether he was a sex symbol or a respected actor.”