Pedro Almodóvar questions Jacob Elordi’s range despite rising Hollywood stardom

LOS ANGELES: Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar has said he remains uncertain whether Jacob Elordi’s rapid rise in Hollywood is driven by his acting credentials or his status as a sex symbol.
Elordi, 28, rose to prominence with the series Euphoria and has since appeared in films such as Saltburn, Priscilla, Wuthering Heights and Frankenstein.
During an appearance on the La Pija y la Quinqui podcast, Almodóvar was asked about the possibility of collaborating with Elordi in the future. The director, known for acclaimed films such as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Volver, All About My Mother, The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory and most recently The Room Next Door, acknowledged that Elordi’s stardom is “real”.
However, he questioned some of the actor’s recent choices. “I can now see that Jacob Elordi’s stardom is indeed real,” Almodóvar said, according to HuffPost. “I was still wondering whether he was a sex symbol or a respected actor.”
The director specifically criticised Emerald Fennell’s widely criticised adaptation of Wuthering Heights, in which Elordi played Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie’s Catherine Earnshaw. He described the film as “very bad”, while noting that the actors were not to blame, adding: “They do what they can.”
Almodóvar also referred to Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein, in which Elordi portrayed the titular monster. He said the role was relatively “comfortable”, as del Toro’s version presents the creature in a more sympathetic and attractive light.
“We still need to see him, at least I do, in another role that demands more from him,” he added.
Elordi is currently starring in the third season of Euphoria, widely credited with launching his Hollywood career. He is next set to headline The Dog Stars, directed by Ridley Scott. Frankenstein also earned him his first Academy Award nomination.
(With inputs from PTI)