‘Toy Story 5’ footage debuts at CinemaCon, teasing tech-fuelled rivalry and woody’s return

LAS VEGAS: The makers of Toy Story 5 unveiled new footage from the upcoming film at CinemaCon on Thursday. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the lead voice cast, appeared on stage to present the material, reported Variety.
According to the outlet, one sequence shows the toys struggling with being sidelined by their owner Bonnie (Scarlett Spears), who has become increasingly absorbed with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a frog-themed tablet designed for group chats and interactive games. The shift threatens the relevance of Woody, Buzz, Rex, Hamm, Bo Peep and the rest of the gang.
In response, the toys send an SOS to Woody, who returns in the second sequence looking older, balder and wearing a poncho reminiscent of a Clint Eastwood western. However, his return sparks tension with Buzz Lightyear, as the pair clash over who has been chosen to save the day.
Hanks and Allen, speaking at the event in Las Vegas, reflected on the three decades since the original Toy Story was released.
“We looked at a video of us doing the first one — we look like our grandchildren,” Allen joked, while Hanks said he looked like he was in “junior high school”, according to Variety.
The film also features returning voices Joan Cusack alongside newcomers Greta Lee, Tony Hale and Conan O’Brien. It is directed by Andrew Stanton, known for Finding Nemo and WALL·E.
Earlier this year, a trailer revealed the central conflict, with Bonnie increasingly drawn to Lilypad, highlighting the toys’ struggle with obsolescence in a tech-driven world.
New characters joining the ensemble include Atlas, a GPS-guided hippo voiced by Craig Robinson; Snappy, a camera toy voiced by Shelby Rabara; and Smarty Pants, a toilet-training tech toy voiced by Conan O’Brien.
Toy Story 5 is scheduled for release in the United States on 19 June.
(With inputs from PTI)