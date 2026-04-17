‘Toy Story 5’ footage debuts at CinemaCon, teasing tech-fuelled rivalry and woody’s return

LAS VEGAS: The makers of Toy Story 5 unveiled new footage from the upcoming film at CinemaCon on Thursday. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, the lead voice cast, appeared on stage to present the material, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, one sequence shows the toys struggling with being sidelined by their owner Bonnie (Scarlett Spears), who has become increasingly absorbed with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a frog-themed tablet designed for group chats and interactive games. The shift threatens the relevance of Woody, Buzz, Rex, Hamm, Bo Peep and the rest of the gang.

In response, the toys send an SOS to Woody, who returns in the second sequence looking older, balder and wearing a poncho reminiscent of a Clint Eastwood western. However, his return sparks tension with Buzz Lightyear, as the pair clash over who has been chosen to save the day.