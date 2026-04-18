Sandra Bullock says AI has a constructive role in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Sandra Bullock believes Hollywood should be more open to using artificial intelligence in a “constructive and creative” way, saying the technology has a place in the industry.
Reacting to fan-made AI-generated trailers of her upcoming film Practical Magic 2, Bullock said the industry must learn to embrace the technology rather than resist it.
“Well, there could be worse with my image. But it’s here. We have to observe it, understand it and lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend,” she said at the CNBC Changemakers Summit, as quoted by entertainment outlet Deadline.
However, the actor also cautioned against its misuse, stressing the need for vigilance.
“We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for harm rather than good. I do feel that there’s a place for it,” she added.
Debates over the use of AI in the film industry have intensified in recent years, with some celebrities criticising its application while others have highlighted its potential benefits.
Actors including Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo and Cate Blanchett have supported campaigns such as “Stealing Isn’t Innovation”, which opposes the unauthorised use of human work to train AI systems.
Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier, also stars Nicole Kidman and serves as a sequel to the 1998 romantic fantasy film Practical Magic. The trailer for the sequel recently debuted at CinemaCon in Los Angeles, held from April 13 to April 16.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18.
The original film followed the story of two witch sisters raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, as they faced prejudice and a family curse that threatened their chances of finding true love. It also starred Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Wood and Stockard Channing.
(With inputs from PTI)