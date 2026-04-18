Sandra Bullock says AI has a constructive role in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Sandra Bullock believes Hollywood should be more open to using artificial intelligence in a “constructive and creative” way, saying the technology has a place in the industry.

Reacting to fan-made AI-generated trailers of her upcoming film Practical Magic 2, Bullock said the industry must learn to embrace the technology rather than resist it.

“Well, there could be worse with my image. But it’s here. We have to observe it, understand it and lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend,” she said at the CNBC Changemakers Summit, as quoted by entertainment outlet Deadline.

However, the actor also cautioned against its misuse, stressing the need for vigilance.

“We have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for harm rather than good. I do feel that there’s a place for it,” she added.