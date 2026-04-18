Scorpions cancel ‘coming home’ India tour 2026 over medical issues

MUMBAI: Rock fans across India were left disappointed on Saturday after BookMyShow Live announced the complete cancellation of Scorpions’ Coming Home India Tour 2026, citing “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”.

The legendary German rock band had been scheduled to perform four major shows across the country later this month, marking a highly anticipated return for fans.

The cancellation affects all planned performances on the India leg of the tour, including Shillong (April 21), Delhi-NCR (April 24), Bengaluru (April 26) and Mumbai (April 30).