Scorpions cancel ‘coming home’ India tour 2026 over medical issues

MUMBAI: Rock fans across India were left disappointed on Saturday after BookMyShow Live announced the complete cancellation of Scorpions’ Coming Home India Tour 2026, citing “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”.
The legendary German rock band had been scheduled to perform four major shows across the country later this month, marking a highly anticipated return for fans.
The cancellation affects all planned performances on the India leg of the tour, including Shillong (April 21), Delhi-NCR (April 24), Bengaluru (April 26) and Mumbai (April 30).
In an official statement, the promoters said the decision had been taken due to “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”. While no specific details were disclosed, the statement added, “The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule.”
BookMyShow has assured ticket holders that refunds will be processed automatically, with no further action required. The amount will be credited to the original payment method within 7–10 working days.
The announcement came as some fans reported receiving physical tickets just hours before the cancellation was made public. The news triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many expressing heartbreak over the sudden decision.
(With inputs from ANI)