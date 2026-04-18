What to know about singer D4vd's arrest in 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's killing

LOS ANGELES: Seven months after a 14-year-old girl’s body was found in D4vd’s towed SUV, the alt-pop singer has been arrested on suspicion of killing her, authorities said.

Detectives arrested the 21-year-old, whose legal name is David Burke, on Thursday on suspicion of murder in the investigation of the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Los Angeles police said. Authorities had not publicly named Burke as a suspect previously. Investigators are expected to present a case to prosecutors on Monday, police said. Burke’s lawyers have declared his innocence.

Here are a few things to know about the case:

Singer was arrested, but is not currently charged

Burke was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said, at a home near the Chateau Marmont, the legendary Hollywood hotel that has been home to decades of industry scandal and lore. It is about two miles from the upscale Hollywood Hills street where Burke's Tesla and Rivas Hernandez's body were found.

He was booked into a jail in South Los Angeles with no bail several hours later.

Prosecutors say on Monday when they receive the case they will review it to decide whether there is enough evidence for charges.

Burke's defense attorneys stressed that Burke has only been detained under suspicion, no indictment had been returned and no criminal complaint has been filed.

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the lawyers said.