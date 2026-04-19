Charles dance circles key role in 'The Batman Part II' as sequel gears up for 2027 release

Veteran actor Charles Dance is reportedly in negotiations to join DC Studios’ The Batman Part II, which will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as Bruce Wayne.

Best known for portraying Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, Dance is expected to play Charles Dent, the father of Gotham’s district attorney Harvey Dent, reportedly portrayed by Sebastian Stan, according to entertainment outlet Deadline.

The sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, is slated for release on 1 October 2027. Reeves has co-written the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. His darker, grounded vision of Gotham and its vigilante has been widely praised since the first instalment.

The success of The Batman also led to the HBO Max spin-off series The Penguin, which won nine Emmy Awards, including one for Cristin Milioti.

The upcoming film is expected to continue the story in the aftermath of the Riddler’s devastating flood, with Gotham still struggling to recover. Filming is set to take place in London.

The Batman Part II was officially announced by Warner Bros in April 2022 during CinemaCon, and will also feature Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in key roles.

(With inputs from PTI)