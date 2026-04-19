Lee Cronin's The Mummy Movie Review: Resurrects all the wrong horror cliches

But, maybe, if it were set in the USA, it would have been painfully apparent how closely it resembled The Exorcist. The performances are competent enough, but they are let down by awkward editing and vacant attempts to build dread, which often interrupts the actors. Throughout the first hour of the film, the major drawback is its inability to build tension or evoke fear, despite repeated attempts. However, as the story unravels and starts to get bolder with its attempts to scare us, the film gets goofier. Almost no character seems to be terribly bothered by the fact that extraordinary events are happening right in front of them, until it's too late. Missing daughter returns as a Mummy? Sure, let’s take her home. She crawls through the walls, eats scorpions, and her skin peels off in reels? She probably needs time to adjust. You would think it is just that the parents are extraordinarily dumb. But no, in the middle of a wake, the demon-child cracks open the ceiling, eats her grandmother’s corpse in full view of a shocked guest. And then we cut to later in the night with the parents restraining their possessed daughter. We are never shown how the parents explained it away, or how none of the guests reported it to the police, or at least stayed over to see how it all ended.