Charlize Theron warns AI could replace actors but not live stage performers amid Chalamet comments

NEW YORK: Hollywood star Charlize Theron has criticised Timothée Chalamet for his controversial claim that “no one cares” about opera or ballet, calling it a “reckless comment” on the arts.

Chalamet made the remarks during a CNN and Variety town hall event in February, amid his Oscars campaign for Marty Supreme, sparking backlash on social media and within the arts community.

The actor said he did not want theatrical cinema to follow the path of “ballet or opera”, suggesting that artists are trying to “keep this thing alive” even though “no one cares” about it any more.

Speaking to The New York Times, Theron responded strongly when asked about the comments, particularly while discussing her respect for dancers.

“Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day,” she said. “That was a very reckless comment on an art form — two art forms — that we need to support constantly, because, yes, they do face challenges.