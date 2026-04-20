Eddie Murphy honored with AFI life achievement award in star-studded tribute in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: Eddie Murphy took a moment to look out at the star-studded room at the American Film Institute ceremony — at his family, his peers, the people who have shared his journey — and let it all sink in.

“Seeing all of my family, all my kids, my beautiful wife, and seeing all the different people I worked with, I’m just really filled up,” said Murphy, who received the life achievement award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night. “This is a special moment. I wish y’all could feel what I’m feeling, see what I’m seeing. I almost teared up. I’m going to get backstage and cry.”

Just before accepting the award, Murphy was met with a standing ovation, stepping onstage and moving through the ballroom as the applause followed. Along the way, he passed Spike Lee, Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall and Judge Reinhold.

The tribute, which also featured appearances from Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Eva Longoria, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Kenan Thompson, will premiere as a special on Netflix on May 31.

Murphy, 65, has moved from a teenage stand-up sensation to a breakout force on “Saturday Night Live” to a box office mainstay with films like “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor” and the “Shrek” franchise.

Large images from those defining moments filled the venue stage, tracing a career that has crossed stand-up, television and film.

“Eddie made us laugh and made our nation feel better,” said Lee, who presented the award to Murphy. “I took a camera and told stories on how our nation could be better. … We both pushed culture forward. ... Every step of this journey, Eddie has been true to himself.”