Kathryn Newton to star in Avengers: Doomsday as Cassie Lang

On Friday, actor Kathryn Newton announced through social media that she is reprising her Cassie Lang role from 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The film, directed by the Russo Brothers, is set to mark Newton's second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Kathryn Newton announced the news about her MCU comeback with a video where she can be seen opening a box with a director’s chair featuring the film's logo and her name. This is a throwback to how Marvel Studios announced the return of the protagonists and antagonists in the much-awaited film.