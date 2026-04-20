Kathryn Newton to star in Avengers: Doomsday as Cassie Lang

On Friday, actor Kathryn Newton announced through social media that she is reprising her Cassie Lang role from 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The film, directed by the Russo Brothers, is set to mark Newton's second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Kathryn Newton announced the news about her MCU comeback with a video where she can be seen opening a box with a director’s chair featuring the film's logo and her name. This is a throwback to how Marvel Studios announced the return of the protagonists and antagonists in the much-awaited film.
As reported earlier, the film stars Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magento, and Channing Tatum as Gambit, among others.
In the announcement video, Newton said, referring to the chair, "It is tiny because Cassie Lang gets tiny," seemingly alluding to her character shrinking in size, similar to her father Scott Lang in the Ant-Man franchise. The actor's casting in the film is not a major surprise as the promotional clip premiered at CinemaCon recently has a scene where Lang/Ant-Man kisses his daughter.
Newton's most recent roles came in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Lisa Frankenstein, and Griffin in Summer. She is not the first actor to portray the role of Cassie Lang in the MCU. Earlier, Abby Ryder Fortson played a child version of the character in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, whereas Emma Fuhrmann portrayed her teenage version in Avengers: Endgame.
Coming back to Avengers: Doomsday, the film is slated for a December 18 release in theatres.