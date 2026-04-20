Justin Bieber serenades Billie Eilish in emotional Coachella moment

WASHINGTON: Pop superstar Justin Bieber created a full-circle moment for Billie Eilish during his Weekend 2 performance at Coachella 2026, serenading the longtime fan with his 2009 hit “One Less Lonely Girl” in an emotional on-stage exchange that has since gone viral.

The moment unfolded in Indio when Eilish joined Bieber mid-set. Videos circulating online show the “Birds of a Feather” singer climbing on stage and sitting on a chair as Bieber performed the fan-favourite track directly to her.

The 32-year-old wrapped his arm around Eilish and embraced her from behind as he sang, creating a scene that resonated with fans familiar with her long-standing admiration for him.

“Only you, shawty,” Bieber said as he finished the performance, prompting cheers from the crowd, according to Page Six.

The two artists shared a hug before Eilish, 24, ran back into the audience, visibly overwhelmed. Fans at the festival later shared clips of the moment across social media.