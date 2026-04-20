Justin Bieber serenades Billie Eilish in emotional Coachella moment

WASHINGTON: Pop superstar Justin Bieber created a full-circle moment for Billie Eilish during his Weekend 2 performance at Coachella 2026, serenading the longtime fan with his 2009 hit “One Less Lonely Girl” in an emotional on-stage exchange that has since gone viral.
The moment unfolded in Indio when Eilish joined Bieber mid-set. Videos circulating online show the “Birds of a Feather” singer climbing on stage and sitting on a chair as Bieber performed the fan-favourite track directly to her.
The 32-year-old wrapped his arm around Eilish and embraced her from behind as he sang, creating a scene that resonated with fans familiar with her long-standing admiration for him.
“Only you, shawty,” Bieber said as he finished the performance, prompting cheers from the crowd, according to Page Six.
The two artists shared a hug before Eilish, 24, ran back into the audience, visibly overwhelmed. Fans at the festival later shared clips of the moment across social media.
Eilish also posted a close-up selfie on Instagram, appearing emotional, with text over the image reading: “can’t stop crying”.
The exchange marks another milestone in a relationship that has evolved from fandom to friendship. Eilish has often spoken about being a devoted “Belieber” as a child, even covering her room with posters of Bieber.
Their first meeting took place at Coachella 2019, a widely publicised and emotional moment. The pair later collaborated on a remix of Eilish’s breakout hit “Bad Guy”.
Bieber’s set also featured appearances from artists including Big Sean and Sexyy Red, while SZA joined him for a duet of her 2022 track “Snooze”.
During their performance, Bieber told SZA he loved her “so much”, to which she replied that she was so nervous she did not know how to exit the stage.
The high-energy set has also fuelled speculation about Bieber’s future plans. Following his second Coachella appearance, updates to his official website suggest that any upcoming tour dates will be announced directly to subscribers, although no formal confirmation has yet been made.
(With inputs from ANI)