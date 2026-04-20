The Strokes condemn US-Israeli bombings in Iran and Gaza at Coachella

CALIFORNIA: Rock band The Strokes concluded their Weekend 2 performance at Coachella with an unexpected political statement, screening a video montage that alleged CIA involvement in regime changes abroad over several decades. The visuals ended with footage depicting Israeli strikes in Gaza and US military action in Iran, according to Variety.
The segment, which lasted several minutes, surprised both live and streaming audiences as it differed significantly from their Weekend 1 set. It accompanied a performance of “Oblivius”, a track the band had not played live since 2016, during which frontman Julian Casablancas repeatedly sang, “What side you standing on?”
Reports note that the final moments of the set featured the band performing in front of an illuminated mosque backdrop, while the LED screens displayed imagery of recent conflict zones. Captions referenced the destruction of universities in Iran and damage to infrastructure in Gaza.
The Strokes have since announced a world tour beginning in June, including a headline appearance at the Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena in August.
Elsewhere at the festival, Justin Bieber headlined with a surprise-filled set featuring guests including Billie Eilish, SZA, Sexyy Red and Big Sean.
(With inputs from ANI)