The Strokes condemn US-Israeli bombings in Iran and Gaza at Coachella

CALIFORNIA: Rock band The Strokes concluded their Weekend 2 performance at Coachella with an unexpected political statement, screening a video montage that alleged CIA involvement in regime changes abroad over several decades. The visuals ended with footage depicting Israeli strikes in Gaza and US military action in Iran, according to Variety.

The segment, which lasted several minutes, surprised both live and streaming audiences as it differed significantly from their Weekend 1 set. It accompanied a performance of “Oblivius”, a track the band had not played live since 2016, during which frontman Julian Casablancas repeatedly sang, “What side you standing on?”