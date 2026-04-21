‘Elden Ring’ live-action film set for 2028 release, Kit Connor to lead cast

The live-action adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy video game Elden Ring is scheduled for release on March 3, 2028 and is currently being filmed in IMAX, according to Variety.

Directed by Alex Garland, who also wrote 28 Years Later and its sequel, the film will star Kit Connor in the lead role. He is joined by Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke and Havana Rose Liu, alongside Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird and Peter Serafinowicz.

The project is being produced by Peter Rice with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA, as well as George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis.