‘Elden Ring’ live-action film set for 2028 release, Kit Connor to lead cast

The live-action adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy video game Elden Ring is scheduled for release on March 3, 2028 and is currently being filmed in IMAX, according to Variety.
Directed by Alex Garland, who also wrote 28 Years Later and its sequel, the film will star Kit Connor in the lead role. He is joined by Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke and Havana Rose Liu, alongside Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird and Peter Serafinowicz.
The project is being produced by Peter Rice with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA, as well as George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis.
Originally released in 2022, Elden Ring is widely regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time. Developed by FromSoftware under Hidetaka Miyazaki and based on a mythological story by Martin, it has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and earned over 400 Game of the Year awards, according to Variety.
Garland is said to have been a long-time admirer of the game and personally pitched the adaptation to publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware.
Kit Connor, best known for his role as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper, for which he won the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance, will reprise the role in upcoming instalments of the series. His other credits include Rocketman, Little Joe and Warfare.
(With inputs from ANI)