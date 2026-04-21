Alex Garland's Elden Ring adds Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Havana Rose Liu to cast, gets 2028 release date

The cast for Alex Garland's upcoming film, Elden Ring, has expanded its cast, with Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Havana Rose Liu, among others, joining. The film adaptation of the fantasy adventure video game of the same, has been announced to release on March 3, 2028.
Spaeny, Offerman, and Liu join the film, which is headlined by Kit Connor, who has worked with Garland on Warfare (2025), and Ben Whishaw. Actors who have joined the cast includes Tom Burke, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz.
The story of the video game, Elden Ring, is written by George RR Martin, the author of the novels in A Song of Ice and Fire universe, which has been adapted by HBO into the series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Martin is also serving as a producer for the upcoming film adaptation. A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment are the banners backing the film. Production on Elden Ring is set to begin in the first half of 2026.
While Garland's latest directorial venture was Warfare (2025), which he co-directed with Ray Mendoza, he also reteamed with Danny Boyle to write and producer, 28 Years Later (2025). Garland also wrote and produced the film's 2026 sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which was directed by Nia DaCosta.