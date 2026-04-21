Alex Garland's Elden Ring adds Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Havana Rose Liu to cast, gets 2028 release date

The story of the video game, Elden Ring, is written by George RR Martin, the author of the novels in A Song of Ice and Fire universe, which has been adapted by HBO into the series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Martin is also serving as a producer for the upcoming film adaptation. A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment are the banners backing the film. Production on Elden Ring is set to begin in the first half of 2026.