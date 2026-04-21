Meryl Streep hints at Broadway comeback, says working with Martin Short ‘would be fun’

Meryl Streep has signaled a possible return to the stage, revealing she would “love” to revisit Broadway and is open to collaborating with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.

Speaking on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Streep appeared alongside her The Devil Wears Prada 2 castmates Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Reflecting on her early theatre roots in the 1970s, she said a Broadway comeback is something she has been actively considering.

Streep also disclosed that she and Short have discussed the idea of working together on stage. “We were thinking that would be fun to do something together,” she said, while noting that no formal plans have been set.

The pair developed a strong on-screen partnership in Only Murders in the Building, where Streep joined the cast in 2023 as Loretta Durkin, a Broadway performer and romantic interest to Short’s character, Oliver Putnam. Their chemistry quickly became a standout element of the series.

Short has frequently praised Streep, highlighting her humility despite her record 21 Academy Award nominations. He described her as “so polite and fun and generous,” adding that her down-to-earth nature is what impressed him most.

Speculation about a possible off-screen relationship has circulated since their collaboration, but both actors have consistently dismissed such rumours, emphasising their close friendship.

During the same interview, Streep also addressed recurring questions about writing a memoir. She firmly ruled out the idea, joking it would be “too boring,” though she shared her appreciation for memoirs by fellow performers, including Barbra Streisand.

(With inputs from ANI)