Obama’s production company 'Higher Ground' prepares to exit Netflix era

LOS ANGELES: Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, is preparing to operate independently once its current first-look agreement with Netflix concludes later this year.

According to Deadline, Obama addressed the company’s future during a History Channel special edition of HistoryTalks in Philadelphia on Saturday, explaining that Higher Ground was founded with the aim of telling stories that encourage audiences to reflect on America and its “better angels”.

Speaking about the Netflix partnership, he said the company is now “transitioning to a more independent future” in which it will be able to collaborate with a wider range of studios.