Obama’s production company 'Higher Ground' prepares to exit Netflix era

LOS ANGELES: Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, is preparing to operate independently once its current first-look agreement with Netflix concludes later this year.
According to Deadline, Obama addressed the company’s future during a History Channel special edition of HistoryTalks in Philadelphia on Saturday, explaining that Higher Ground was founded with the aim of telling stories that encourage audiences to reflect on America and its “better angels”.
Speaking about the Netflix partnership, he said the company is now “transitioning to a more independent future” in which it will be able to collaborate with a wider range of studios.
Sources cited by Deadline indicate that although the Netflix deal has not yet formally ended, Higher Ground intends to remain independent after it expires and is not planning to sign another exclusive studio agreement. However, it will continue to work with Netflix on projects already in development.
Reflecting on their collaboration with the streaming platform, Obama expressed gratitude for the launch of the company’s screen production work. He highlighted projects such as American Factory, a documentary exploring the realities of industrial America which went on to win an Academy Award, and Rustin, a biographical film about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.
Higher Ground was launched in 2018 with an exclusive overall deal at Netflix, later shifting to a first-look arrangement in 2024. Its forthcoming slate includes HBO’s half-hour sketch comedy series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, due for release this summer.
(With inputs from ANI)