‘Soul Patrol’, on first Black special forces unit in Vietnam, wins top honour at Sarasota Film Festival 2026

FLORIDA: J.M. Harper’s documentary Soul Patrol has secured the top non-fiction award at the 28th annual Sarasota Film Festival, according to Variety.

The film, which explores the first all-Black special forces unit during the Vietnam War, premiered earlier this year at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Producer Sam Bisbee expressed his gratitude, saying he was honoured to receive the recognition and praised the Sarasota film community, recalling positive experiences there dating back to Robot & Frank in 2012.

Despite earning critical acclaim and winning the U.S. Documentary Directing Prize at Sundance, Soul Patrol is still seeking distribution. Josh Braun of Submarine, the film’s sales agent, noted that it is “on the path” to securing a deal, adding that festivals such as Sarasota, the Berkshires, the Hamptons and Woodstock play a vital role in supporting films yet to find distribution.

Elsewhere at the festival, Rory Kennedy returned for the fourth time with her documentary The Trial of Alec Baldwin. The film examines Baldwin’s experience following the fatal on-set incident during the filming of Rust, which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Kennedy described Sarasota audiences as deeply engaged and said the film is particularly suited to a theatrical setting. She also confirmed that the documentary has secured a distributor for a cinema release this autumn.