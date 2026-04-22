Citadel season 2 trailer: Mason and Nadia are back for a greater mission; release date out

Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane are back as a spy team on a greater mission, despite not burying the hatchet, in the trailer of Citadel season 2. The trailer was unveiled by Prime Video on Tuesday, along with the announcement that the series will premiere on May 6. The series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci in lead roles, with Jack Reynor recently added in a recurring role.