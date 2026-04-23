Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn's Superman sequel goes on floors

Skyler Gisondo will also be back as Jimmy Olsen, while Sara Sampaio is returning to portray Eve Teschmacher. Also in the cast are Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific). Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced, and The Engineer, played by Maria Gabriella de Faria, will also be seen once again in Man of Tomorrrow. Recently, Adra Arjona was added to play alien queen Maxima, a potential love interest for Superman and an antagonist in the comics. Actor Aaron Pierre will be reprising his role as John Stewart/Green Lantern in the sequel.