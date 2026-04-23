Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn's Superman sequel goes on floors

The Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, has officially commenced production. The announcement was made by the film's director, James Gunn, on Instagram, with an on-set photo featuring a chess board. In the photo a Van Kull Prison badge can also be seen for inmate A. Luthor, or Lex Luthor, along with a packet of Ruffles potato chips.
As reported earlier, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are reprising their roles as Superman/Clark Kent and Lex Luthor, respectively. They are set to join forces in a mission to defeat a much bigger threat that is Brainiac. The DC Universe's iconic supervillain will be played by German actor Lars Eidinger. Rachel Brosnahan will also be coming back to the franchise as Lois Lane.
The sequel will see Superman being forced to team up with his enemy, Lex, as their collaboration becomes pertinent to defeat a bigger villain, Brainiac, the super-intelligent antagonist.
Skyler Gisondo will also be back as Jimmy Olsen, while Sara Sampaio is returning to portray Eve Teschmacher. Also in the cast are Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific). Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced, and The Engineer, played by Maria Gabriella de Faria, will also be seen once again in Man of Tomorrrow. Recently, Adra Arjona was added to play alien queen Maxima, a potential love interest for Superman and an antagonist in the comics. Actor Aaron Pierre will be reprising his role as John Stewart/Green Lantern in the sequel.
The recently released latest iteration of Superman, which hit theatres in July, had Superman facing unintended consequences after he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor. The film earned positive reviews and minted over $600 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year. Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to release in theatres on July 9, 2027.
Next on DC Studios’ slate, Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl is set to release on June 26, 2026, followed by James Watkins’ horror project Clayface, arriving on September 11, 2026. Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will also debut that year after Man of Tomorrow, on October 1, 2027.