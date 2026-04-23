DC unveils first look at Tom Rhys Harries as Clayface

DC Studios has unveiled the first look at Tom Rhys Harris as the titular character in their upcoming film, Clayface. The upcoming film directed by James Watkins, the maker of Speak No Evil (2024), will release on October 23.
Harries plays a version of Clayface, whose alter ego is the up and coming actor Matt Hagen, who turns into the titular supervillain after a traumatising event disfigures him. Harries has acted in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen (2019), among other things.
The cast for Clayface includes Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, David Dencik, and Eddie Marsan. The upcoming film is written by Mike Flanagan, who is known for works like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Life of Chuck, and Doctor Sleep.
Clayface is the third film in DC Studios' first phase of films and television series, dubbed Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. With Superman (2025) being the first film, Clayface will release months after Craig Gillespee's upcoming film, Supergirl.