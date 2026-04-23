Sydney Sweeney's scene dropped from The Devil Wears Prada 2; Here's why

The original The Devil Wears Prada (2006) was based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 eponymous novel. The film saw aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs (Hathaway) rediscovering herself after building herself a notable name at Runway magazine, headed by the fiercely sharp-tongued Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). The sequel opens at a time when media have undergone vast changes -- notably the decline of the print medium. The tables have turned, and Emily is now at a powerful position in the industry, and Miranda finds herself in loggerheads with her former assistant as she controls the advertising budget Miranda urgently requires.