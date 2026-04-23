The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot to be helmed by Curry Barker

The Chainsaw franchise has a total of nine films, with the original followed up by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 in 1986, helmed by Hooper and written by LM Kit. Henkel wrote and helmed The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, also called Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, in 1995, starring Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey. Additionally, the story was also spun as a novel, a comic book series and three video games.