The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot to be helmed by Curry Barker

A24's expected film reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has found its director. Curry Barker, known for the recently released Obsession, has come on board the upcoming reimagining of the 1974 horror classic as director. Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel created The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. A Texas Chainsaw TV series is also being developed alongside the film by director JY Mollner, backed by Barnstorm's Glen Powell and Dan Cohen.
Spooky Pictures' Roy Lee and Steven Schneider; Exurbia Films’ Pat Cassidy, Ian Henkel, and Kim Henkel; and Stuart Manashil are serving as producers on the reboot. Executive production will be handled by Ben Ross of Image Nation.
The Chainsaw franchise has a total of nine films, with the original followed up by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 in 1986, helmed by Hooper and written by LM Kit. Henkel wrote and helmed The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, also called Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, in 1995, starring Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey. Additionally, the story was also spun as a novel, a comic book series and three video games.
Obsession, which revolved around a man who has a deadly wish for his crush to love him back, was acquired for $14 million at the Toronto International Film Festival. Filmmaker Barker made his debut with Milk & Serial on YouTube.
Meanwhile, Curry is working as director, co-writer, and star of Anything But Ghosts, a Blumhouse film which is currently in production. The film will revolve around two fake paranormal investigators who are confronted by real spirits and are forced to face the lies that formed their business. Further, Curry partners with his creative duo Cooper Tomlinson on the internet sketch comedy That's a Bad Idea.