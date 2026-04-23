Cinema Without Borders: Two States—Paradise

Paradise swings between continents, the Global South and the First World, and their teenage residents—Kojo (Daniel Atsu Hukporti Adjorble) in Ghana and Tony (Joey Boivin‑Desmeules) in Canada. Deeply influenced by the traditional wisdom of his fisherman father, Kojo finds himself shattered and unanchored when he disappears in a storm at sea. The youngster is forced to take to the street gangs in Accra for survival and does manage to make a success of it. However, the absence of his father and a resultant sense of emptiness in life remain difficult to deal with and fix.