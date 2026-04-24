American actor-director Maggie Gyllenhaal to head Venice Film Festival competition jury

LOS ANGELES: American actor, director, screenwriter and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal will head the main competition jury at ​this year's Venice Film Festival, slated to take place from September 2 to 12, organisers said on ‌Thursday.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors of La Biennale di Venezia, who confirmed the recommendation of the Director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera.

Gyllenhaal's acting career has spanned more than three decades, including roles in 'The Lost Daughter', 'The Dark Knight" and 2009 movie 'Crazy Heart', for which she was ​nominated for an Academy Award as best supporting ⁠actress.

"I am thrilled to accept the invitation to lead this year's Venice Film Festival jury. Venice has always supported truthful, singular voices and I am honored to play a part in continuing that brave and necessary tradition. I will not be standing in judgement, but in curiosity, admiration and excitement," Gyllenhaal said in a statement.

"An actress who is able to portray disturbing and multifaceted characters, she also reinvented herself as an author with 'The Lost Daughter', which won the Best Screenplay award here in Venice in 2021. Having her as the president of our jury means being able to rely on an authoritative and independent voice, animated by that authentic passion for arthouse cinema which has always represented the heart of the Festival," Barbera added.

On the closing night of the festival, the jury, chaired by Gyllenhaal and composed by seven international celebrities in the spheres of film and culture from different countries, will award the Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion â Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion â Award for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay and Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

(With inputs from PTI)