Kat Graham’s role as Diana Ross cut from Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ due to legal issues

LOS ANGELES: The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael will no longer feature actress Kat Graham as Diana Ross, a role she had previously filmed, due to “legal considerations,” the actor has confirmed on social media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film stars Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, alongside Miles Teller, Laura Harrier and Larenz Tate.

Writing on X, Graham said: “Certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including ones I filmed with an incredible cast. Unfortunately, these moments are no longer part of the final cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible.”

The film has already attracted attention for revisions to its narrative structure. Earlier reports suggested that an initial version included material addressing child sexual abuse allegations linked to Jackson, including dramatised sequences involving an accuser whose settlement agreement reportedly limited portrayal. That storyline was later reworked, and a second film focusing on later aspects of Jackson’s life is said to be in development.