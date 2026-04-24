Oscar-winning 'Godfather' production designer Dean Tavoularis dies at 93

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning production designer Dean Tavoularis, best known for his work on The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, has died at the age of 93.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tavoularis passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Paris due to natural causes.
Director Francis Ford Coppola, a long-time collaborator, paid tribute to him, describing his death as a “profound loss”.
“My dear friend and collaborator Dean Tavoularis has passed. I would be unable to list the many ways he benefited my work and my personal life. He was a great artist, a great friend, a great production designer and a great man,” Coppola wrote on social media.
Born on 18 May 1932 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tavoularis grew up in Los Angeles and studied at art schools before joining Disney Studios’ animation department as a storyboard artist.
He made his debut as an art director on Bonnie and Clyde (1967), the first of six films he worked on that were nominated for Best Picture.
Tavoularis is widely celebrated for his work on all three Godfather films, Apocalypse Now, and One from the Heart. He won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction–Set Decoration for The Godfather Part II.
He also received Oscar nominations for Apocalypse Now, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, and The Godfather Part III, all directed by Coppola.
In a 2018 interview, he reflected on his collaboration with Coppola, saying: “There are many partnerships in all different kinds of businesses that can always turn out badly, but sometimes it can turn out to be a collaboration. You see eye to eye; you feel supportive.”
Tavoularis also worked with directors including Wim Wenders, Warren Beatty, and Roman Polanski.
He is survived by his wife, French actress Aurore Clément, and his daughters Alison and Gina.
(With inputs from ANI)