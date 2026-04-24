Oscar-winning 'Godfather' production designer Dean Tavoularis dies at 93

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning production designer Dean Tavoularis, best known for his work on The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, has died at the age of 93.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tavoularis passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Paris due to natural causes.

Director Francis Ford Coppola, a long-time collaborator, paid tribute to him, describing his death as a “profound loss”.

“My dear friend and collaborator Dean Tavoularis has passed. I would be unable to list the many ways he benefited my work and my personal life. He was a great artist, a great friend, a great production designer and a great man,” Coppola wrote on social media.

Born on 18 May 1932 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tavoularis grew up in Los Angeles and studied at art schools before joining Disney Studios’ animation department as a storyboard artist.