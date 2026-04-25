The joys of privilege

'The prettiest sight in this fine pretty world is the privileged class enjoying its privileges.'

As any fan of classic Hollywood will tell you, that is from Macaulay Connor, played by the incomparable Jimmy Stewart in The Philadelphia Story. That was in 1940, and America's relationship with the rich was less complicated.

Cut to now when 'eat the rich' has become the mantra, epitomised by the entertainment of the day. So no surprises then that some of the most exciting shows on streaming currently have to do with either the one percenters or people trying very hard to become them.

Take the second season of Lee Sung Jin's anthology series, Beef, on Netflix, which follows a couple who runs a country club for the super wealthy in California being blackmailed by another, younger couple trying hard to make it big in a country with a broken education system, no affordable healthcare, and barely any job security.

The rot of late-stage capitalism runs deep, and unlike in the past, no one is content to merely be an observer of the privileged like Connor, a journalist in The Philadelphia Story.

Everyone wants to be in the game. no matter what it takes. As one of the characters in the show says about comparison being the thief of joy: "You get the job, you get the promotion, you get the house. But your Achilles heel chips away, and you know one day you will be going down."

No money is never enough. Love is seen as the only way to redeem oneself but not everyone is smart enough to grasp that.

Margo's Got Money Troubles, currently on Apple TV. looks at life from the bottom up. What happens when a bright young woman gets accidentally pregnant thanks to a spineless professor in her college? Her entire lifeplan goes awry, and she seems to be repeating her mother's cycle, of losing out on life by having a baby too early. So she can't afford college or child care, and turns to OnlyFans, an online site that exploits sexual perversions. Is that all she can expect being the child of a saleswoman at Bloomingdales and a WWE wrestler? Is she doomed to repeat the cycle of almost-poverty even in a country where you can be anything you want?