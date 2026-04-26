Emerald Fennell’s 'Wuthering Heights' to stream on HBO Max from May 1

Directed by Fennell, known for the provocative Saltburn, the R-rated drama stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, portraying the iconic, tortured lovers at the heart of Brontë’s story. Fennell’s version intensifies the novel’s erotic and psychological undertones, transforming the Yorkshire moors into a dark, operatic space of desire, power and revenge, according to Variety.

The supporting cast includes Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Martin Clunes as Mr Earnshaw, Charlotte Mellington as young Catherine, Owen Cooper as young Heathcliff, Hong Chau as housekeeper Nelly, and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Robbie and Fennell in a leading role, after Robbie previously executive produced Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, is set to appear in Euphoria Season 3 and has also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Frankenstein, according to Variety.

Wuthering Heights has grossed USD 241 million worldwide, including USD 84 million domestically and USD 157 million internationally, against an USD 80 million production budget.

(With inputs from ANI)