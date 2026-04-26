Netflix to develop Nanny Diaries series with Scarlett Johansson as executive producer

The logline of the series reads, "Annie, a broke, aspiring writer in search of a story, takes a nanny job for a magnetic Upper East Side socialite, plunging into an elite world of unimaginable excess. When she lands the book deal of her dreams to go undercover and expose the salacious lives of the ultra-rich, Annie must try to keep up this double life even as she grows attached to the people and this world … and finds out what her elusive boss is actually capable of.”