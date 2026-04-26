Netflix to develop Nanny Diaries series with Scarlett Johansson as executive producer

The Nanny Diaries, the early 2000s best-seller, is all set to be adapted as a series by Netflix. Adapted from the Emma McLaughlin and Nicola Kraus 2002 novel, the series is all set to be executive produced by Scarlett Johansson.
Johansson previously worked on the 2007 feature film adaptation of the book. She is onboard to executive produce alongside Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. The novel will be adapted by Amy Chozick (The Girls on the Bus) and Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City), who will also serve as showrunners.
The logline of the series reads, "Annie, a broke, aspiring writer in search of a story, takes a nanny job for a magnetic Upper East Side socialite, plunging into an elite world of unimaginable excess. When she lands the book deal of her dreams to go undercover and expose the salacious lives of the ultra-rich, Annie must try to keep up this double life even as she grows attached to the people and this world … and finds out what her elusive boss is actually capable of.”
Johansson will executive produce under her These Pictures banner along with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Other executive producers include Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti, Sara Schechter and Leigh London Redman; creators Chozick and Bicks; and Spyglass Media Group's Gary Barber and Sean Hoagland.
The authors of the novel were nannies before they began writing the book. While the film stayed mostly true to the book's version of the story, the series logline has a slightly different take.
Netflix has previously adapted Bridgerton, His & Hers, and The Night Agent for television and has recently greenlit the show adaptation of The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen. The Nanny Diaries will now be added to this long list of literary adaptations.