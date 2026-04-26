Helena Bonham Carter exits 'The White Lotus' season four after filming begins in France

British actor Helena Bonham Carter has stepped away from the cast of The White Lotus season four shortly after filming began in Cannes, France.

In a statement obtained by Variety, HBO said the character written for Bonham Carter by creator Mike White “did not align once on set”.

“The role will be rethought, rewritten and recast in the coming weeks,” the network added.

“HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon,” the statement said.

Bonham Carter had been announced as part of the ensemble lead cast for the upcoming season alongside Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina and Kumail Nanjiani.

The fourth season, created, written and directed by Mike White, is currently in production across Cannes, St Tropez and Monaco, with additional scenes planned for Paris. The story is set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival.