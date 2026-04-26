Helena Bonham Carter exits 'The White Lotus' season four after filming begins in France

British actor Helena Bonham Carter has stepped away from the cast of The White Lotus season four shortly after filming began in Cannes, France.
In a statement obtained by Variety, HBO said the character written for Bonham Carter by creator Mike White “did not align once on set”.
“The role will be rethought, rewritten and recast in the coming weeks,” the network added.
“HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon,” the statement said.
Bonham Carter had been announced as part of the ensemble lead cast for the upcoming season alongside Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina and Kumail Nanjiani.
The fourth season, created, written and directed by Mike White, is currently in production across Cannes, St Tropez and Monaco, with additional scenes planned for Paris. The story is set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival.
The new instalment also features Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Corentin Fila, Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long.
Guest cast members include Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, Laura Smet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul.
For the first time in the show’s history, two White Lotus properties will feature in the same season: the Airelles Château de la Messardière, serving as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hotel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes, according to HBO.
The White Lotus has become one of television’s most acclaimed anthology series. Its first season was set in Hawaii, the second in Sicily, and the third in Thailand, with filming across Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui.
The series has won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and two Golden Globes. It will stream in India on JioHotstar.
(With inputs from PTI)