Spider-Noir trailer unveils dark 1930s vision with Nicolas Cage

WASHINGTON: The first trailer for Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, was released on 26 April, offering a dark, stylised preview of the forthcoming live-action Marvel series set in 1930s New York City.

The trailer debuted at the CCXPMX26 in Mexico City, presented by MGM+ and shared via the official social media accounts of Prime Video. The eight-episode thriller introduces Cage as Ben Reilly, an ageing and “down-on-his-luck” private investigator who was once the city’s only superhero.

According to Deadline, the series is based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir and embraces a hardboiled detective style, creating a grounded and brooding tone.

Following a recorded message from Cage, attendees were shown an extended scene, while the trailer was simultaneously released in two formats — “Authentic Black and White” and “True-Hue Full Colour” — highlighting the show’s commitment to its noir aesthetic.

The footage focuses on Ben Reilly’s personal struggles, revealing that he “hasn’t been the same since the death of someone named Ruby”. It also hints at developing relationships, including the start of a connection between Ben and Cat Hardy, played by Li Jun Li. As the story unfolds, Reilly is forced to confront his past in order to protect a city plagued by gangsters and superpowered threats.