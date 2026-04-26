'Wicked' Actor Marissa Bode denied boarding on flight because of wheelchair

LOS ANGELES: Marissa Bode, known for her role in Wicked: Part I, has spoken out after being denied boarding on a flight due to her wheelchair, describing the experience as “blatant segregation”.

The 25-year-old disabled actor shared a video on her TikTok account on Thursday, as reported by Variety, recounting the incident. Bode explained that her manager had contacted the airline in advance and was assured that appropriate arrangements would be in place.

However, upon arriving at the gate, Bode said airline staff questioned whether she could stand and walk up the aircraft stairs. When she replied that she could not, she was refused boarding.

“So I got to the gate and asked for help locating my boarding pass,” she said. “The two staff members looked at me and asked, ‘Can you stand?’ I said, ‘No.’ They replied, ‘I’m sorry, but because of that, we’re going to have to deny you boarding.’”