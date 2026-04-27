Emily Blunt recalls being 'scared' of Meryl Streep on 'The Devil Wears Prada' set

Emily Blunt has reflected on her experience working with Meryl Streep during filming of The Devil Wears Prada, saying she initially felt intimidated by the Oscar-winning actress.

Speaking during a SiriusXM Front Row conversation hosted by Andy Cohen, alongside Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, Blunt said she was nervous during the making of the original film.

“I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone,” Blunt told Streep, according to PEOPLE magazine. Streep agreed, responding, “Oh, yeah. I was in that zone.”

Blunt joked that Streep remained fully in character as the formidable fashion editor Miranda Priestly throughout filming. “She was in a Miranda zone,” she said.

While she clarified that Streep was never unapproachable, Blunt noted that she remained very serious on set and rarely broke character. “Not impenetrable, but we could come up and tell you a funny story, but you wouldn’t do your extraordinary laugh that I normally heard,” she added.