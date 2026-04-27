Caine, John Wick spinoff starring Donnie Yen, goes on floors

According to reports, the film is set to continue the arc of the titular assassin following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. Distributor Lionsgate describes it as a film that is "stylistically modeled on the uniquely designed action films that Yen helped make famous." It is produced by Iwanyk and Lee under their Thunder Road Pictures banner, alongside Stahelski of 87Eleven Entertainment, John Saunders and Reeves. Meanwhile, Yen serves as an executive producer as well.