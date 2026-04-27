'Star Trek' season 4 gets July premiere date with new teaser

LOS ANGELES: The long-anticipated fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has finally been given a release date, alongside a newly unveiled teaser.

As reported by Variety, the sci-fi series will return on 23 July 2026, with new episodes set to premiere weekly until the finale on 24 September 2026. The announcement was made during Paramount+’s Thunder Stage presentation at CCXP in Mexico.

According to the official synopsis, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, led by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), will embark on a range of emotional and adventurous missions across space. Their journeys will see them explore unfamiliar worlds, confront internal struggles and external dangers, encounter new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and face formidable alien threats, all while striving towards a hopeful future.