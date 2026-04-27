Vin Diesel shares emotional birthday tribute for Jordana Brewster

WASHINGTON: Vin Diesel marked the birthday of his long-time Fast & Furious co-star Jordana Brewster with an emotional social media tribute on Monday.

The actor posted a candid photograph of the pair, showing Brewster smiling in a blue floral dress while Diesel stands closely behind her. The image reflects their on-screen bond as siblings in the globally popular Fast & Furious franchise.

Alongside the post, Diesel shared a poetic message highlighting their long-standing connection.

“That unwavering loyalty, that familiar warmth found in a sister’s embrace... Happy Birthday! We love you... Forever,” he wrote.

Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, the sister of Dominic Toretto portrayed by Diesel, responded with a heartfelt comment: “I love you!!!!!”