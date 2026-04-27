Vin Diesel shares emotional birthday tribute for Jordana Brewster

WASHINGTON: Vin Diesel marked the birthday of his long-time Fast & Furious co-star Jordana Brewster with an emotional social media tribute on Monday.
The actor posted a candid photograph of the pair, showing Brewster smiling in a blue floral dress while Diesel stands closely behind her. The image reflects their on-screen bond as siblings in the globally popular Fast & Furious franchise.
Alongside the post, Diesel shared a poetic message highlighting their long-standing connection.
“That unwavering loyalty, that familiar warmth found in a sister’s embrace... Happy Birthday! We love you... Forever,” he wrote.
Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, the sister of Dominic Toretto portrayed by Diesel, responded with a heartfelt comment: “I love you!!!!!”
Fans of the franchise also joined in, celebrating their off-screen friendship, which many say mirrors the emotional core of the long-running action series.
One fan wrote, “So beautiful, @vindiesel has such a lovely way with words. With the world as it is today, it is important to show up in life.”
Another added, “FAMILY IS EVERYTHING.”
On the professional front, Diesel is preparing for his next appearance in Fast Forever, the 11th main instalment (12th overall) in the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to bring closure to a storyline spanning over two decades, resolving the cliffhangers left by Fast X.
(With inputs from ANI)