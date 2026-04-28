The Big Bang Theory spinoff Stuart Fails To Save The Universe gets first look

HBO Max has unveiled the first look at the upcoming spinoff to The Big Bang Theory, titled Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. While the streamer has announced that the series will premiere in July, in India, it is expected to premiere on JioHotstar along with the international release.
Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, creators of The Big Bang Theory, along with Zak Penn, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe centers on the comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who has to fix the multiverse, after he breaks a device created by physicists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), which leads to an Armageddon event. He has to team up with his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and his friends, geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn) and physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), to save the universe.
HBO Max also announced that Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, will have its theme composed by Oscar nominee Danny Elfman, who has collaborated with Tim Burton on most of his films, and on projects like Good Will Hunting (1997) and Men In Black (1997). Lorre, Prady, and Penn are serving as executive producers on the series, which are backed by Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros Television.
The Big Bang Theory revolves around the lives of four geeky friends physicists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrapalli (Kunal Nayyar), and engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). Their continuous encounters with their neighbour Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and with fellow scientists at their workplace, California Institute of Technology.
Beyond the upcoming series, two other spin-offs have also premiered. Young Sheldon, based on the upbringing of child genius, Sheldon Cooper, premiered in 2017 and ended in 2024. Another spinoff, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, based on Sheldon's elder brother, premiered in 2024. All three series are streaming on JioHotstar.