Cinema Without Borders: Odd Couple—Conrad and Crab

For a film that’s all about crime, there’s a documentary like realism and daily sense of mundaneness to the narrative initially than overt flourishes, gradually giving way to bursts of chuckle-inducing (not laugh out loud, mind you) deadpan, and often absurd, humour. The detectives aren’t just off kilter for being of a certain seniority and girth but also staid and dour than charismatic and larger than life, unlike most members of their tribe seen in popular culture. However, chasing criminals and solving cases comes with unexpected perks for them, like discovering sweet romance and reconnecting with an old love. In a nutshell, getting a second shot at life. But will it come in the way of their friendship and professional collaboration and commitments?