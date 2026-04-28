‘Verity’ teaser unveils dark, gothic thriller ahead of 2026 release

WASHINGTON: Amazon MGM Studios has released the first teaser for Verity, offering a chilling preview of the psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the story follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), a struggling writer hired to complete a successful book series after its original author, Verity Crawford (Hathaway), is left incapacitated following a car accident.

Upon moving into the Crawford residence, Lowen becomes increasingly entangled with Verity’s husband Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett. Her stay takes a disturbing turn when she uncovers an unfinished manuscript containing unsettling revelations about Verity’s past, her role as a mother and her marriage.