‘Verity’ teaser unveils dark, gothic thriller ahead of 2026 release

WASHINGTON: Amazon MGM Studios has released the first teaser for Verity, offering a chilling preview of the psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.
The film stars Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.
Directed by Michael Showalter, the story follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), a struggling writer hired to complete a successful book series after its original author, Verity Crawford (Hathaway), is left incapacitated following a car accident.
Upon moving into the Crawford residence, Lowen becomes increasingly entangled with Verity’s husband Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett. Her stay takes a disturbing turn when she uncovers an unfinished manuscript containing unsettling revelations about Verity’s past, her role as a mother and her marriage.
The teaser, which debuted at CinemaCon and was released on 28 April 2026, signals a marked tonal shift from previous Hoover adaptations, embracing what has been described as a dark, “gothic psychosexual” atmosphere.
The footage outlines the central premise, as Lowen is brought in by Jeremy to complete Verity’s work, only for her time at the Crawford estate to grow increasingly unnerving. The manuscript she discovers is filled with chilling confessions, deepening the sense of unease.
It also hints at a complicated relationship between Lowen and Jeremy, suggesting a developing romance overshadowed by suspicion and paranoia. In one striking moment, a kiss between the pair abruptly shifts to reveal Verity in Jeremy’s place, smiling as they part.
The tension intensifies further with a violent confrontation, as Verity — previously believed to be bedridden — attacks Lowen, biting her and drawing blood. The teaser ends with a chilling line from Lowen: “I’m going to take it from you. All of it.”
Alongside Hathaway, Johnson and Hartnett, the cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brady Wagner as Crew Crawford, and podcaster Alex Cooper. Hoover also serves as a producer on the project.
With its unsettling imagery and layered narrative, Verity appears set to deliver a darker, more suspense-driven addition to the growing list of Hoover adaptations.
(With inputs from ANI)