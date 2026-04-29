BTS joins Maggie Kang for 'Keep Swimming' documentary series

Maggie Kang appears in an episode released on 27 April, where she discusses her Academy Award win, the making of KPop Demon Hunters, her identity as a Korean, and her creative motivations. She said: “I still can’t really believe it even now that it won an Oscar. I genuinely wanted to depict Korean culture through animation. After watching this film, feeling that sense of Korean pride meant so much to me.”

Speaking about her heritage, she added: “Even though I’ve lived abroad longer, it’s strange. Every time I come to Korea, the moment the plane touches down, I feel like, ‘I’m home.’ Being Korean has always felt like my number one identity.”

The series, which began on 7 April, features prominent Korean figures from various fields reflecting on their own “Keep Swimming” moments. Contributors include filmmaker Park Chan-wook, fashion designer Nora Noh, Olympic snowboard gold medallist Choi Gaon, and Venerable Sunjae, with further participants set to be announced via BTS’s official social media channels.

Meanwhile, BTS recently began their BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in North America, performing the first two of three sold-out shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, marking a major return to the region.

(With inputs from PTI)