Emma Stone, Chris Pine onboard The Catch

Emma Stone and Chris Pine are set to lead the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy, The Catch. The upcoming film, will be directed by Dave McCrary, Stone's husband.
According to Deadline, the film's spec script was written by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, with Hacks fame Jen Statsky writing the latest version along with Travis Helwig. Shawn Levy, the maker of Deadpool and Wolverine is producing the upcoming film along with Stone, McCrary, and others. 21 Laps Entertainment, Fruit Tree, and Universal Pictures are backing the film.
McCrary, who worked on Saturday Night Live as a writer and director, made his feature directorial debut with the comedy drama Brigsby Bear (2017). The film follows a man, who, after being abducted as a boy, becomes obsessed with a children's show. After he discovers that the show was made for him by his captor, he sets out to finish the story himself.
Stone's latest release, Bugonia, is her fourth collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film.
Meanwhile, Pine will return to the big screens with Carolina Cavalli's Italian feature, The Kidnapping of Arabella, the Zellner brothers' science fiction film, Alpha Gang, and Yeti, a survival thriller, directed by Michael Chaves.