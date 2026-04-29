Harry Potter star joins Charlize Theron in Tyrant, film goes on floors

Charlize Theron's upcoming thriller film, Tyrant, has added HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone star, Paapa Essiedu and others to its cast. Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams also joins Tyrant, along with Omar Apollo and Nara Smith.
The upcoming film is directed by David Weil, who has written the script based on a story from Cody Behan and himself. While the details of the plot are kept under wraps, the film is reportedly set in New York's elite fine dining arena. The makers have also announced that production on the film has commenced.
The cast of Tyrant also includes Emmy nominee Julia Garner, and Oscar nominee Demi Moore. Theron is also producing the film under her Secret Menu banner. The Picture Company and Amazon MGM Studios are also backing the film.
Essiedu, who has been a part of series like Gangs of London and Black Mirror, will take on the role as the potions master of Hogwarts, Professor Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming television adaptation of JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels.