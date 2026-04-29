Taylor Swift says fans go 'too far' trying to decode her songs about her personal life

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift has spoken about how fans often try to decode her songs and guess who they are about, saying that some people can take things too far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-songwriter spoke to The New York Times after being included in its list of the 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters. During the conversation, Swift reflected on how the inspiration behind her music has become a major topic of discussion among fans.

Swift said that some sections of her fanbase can go to an “extreme place” when trying to interpret the meaning behind her songs.

“There are corners of my fanbase who are going to take things to a really extreme place,” Swift said. “There’s nothing I can do about that. There are people who are going to try to do detective work, figure out the details — who is that about? What is this?”