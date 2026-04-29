Taylor Swift says fans go 'too far' trying to decode her songs about her personal life

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift has spoken about how fans often try to decode her songs and guess who they are about, saying that some people can take things too far.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-songwriter spoke to The New York Times after being included in its list of the 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters. During the conversation, Swift reflected on how the inspiration behind her music has become a major topic of discussion among fans.
Swift said that some sections of her fanbase can go to an “extreme place” when trying to interpret the meaning behind her songs.
“There are corners of my fanbase who are going to take things to a really extreme place,” Swift said. “There’s nothing I can do about that. There are people who are going to try to do detective work, figure out the details — who is that about? What is this?”
She also said it feels strange when people treat her lyrics as definitive proof about her personal life.
“When it gets a little bit weird for me is when people act like it’s a paternity test,” she said. “Like, ‘This song’s about that person.’ Because I’m like, ‘That person didn’t write the song, I did.’ But that’s part of it,” she added.
Over the years, fans have frequently linked Swift’s songs to people from her past, with widespread speculation about tracks from albums such as The Tortured Poets Department, 1989, as well as songs like All Too Well and Dear John.
Despite the ongoing discussion, Swift said she remains focused on her own connection with the music she creates.
“You have to hold tight to your perception of your art and your relationship with it, and then you kind of have to [mimes blowing it out] — there it goes. Hope you like it. And if you don’t now, hope you do in five years, and if you never do, then I was doing it for me anyway.”
(With inputs from ANI)