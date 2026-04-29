Tom Hanks jokes about Woody’s 'worn' bald spot in 'Toy Story 5' teaser

WASHINGTON: Tom Hanks has addressed the much-discussed bald patch seen on Woody in the first teaser for Toy Story 5, offering a humorous explanation for the cowboy doll’s new appearance.
Hanks, who has voiced Woody since the original 1995 film, said the wear and tear is simply the result of years of being loved and played with.
Speaking in a recent interview, he said: “He has been played with to excess.” He went on to explain the bald spot on the back of Woody’s head, adding: “You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again, something’s going to chafe. So, yes, he has… let’s say a worn area on the back of his head.”
He also noted that Woody’s design is not like a rigid plastic toy, but instead made from stuffing and fabric that naturally settles over time. “He is not shaped plastic. He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time,” Hanks explained.
The teaser quickly went viral after showing Woody removing his hat to reveal the shiny patch, which then reflects sunlight into the eyes of the other toys, prompting pained reactions. In the clip, Trixie quips: “Someone needs a brown marker,” joking that Woody’s hair should simply be coloured in.
Toy Story 5 was first announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in August 2024, where director Andrew Stanton revealed the story will explore how modern technology is changing children’s play habits. He said the toys face a new challenge as kids become increasingly focused on electronic devices.
The Toy Story franchise, which began in 1995, remains one of Pixar’s most beloved series, exploring themes of friendship, growing up and the evolving bond between children and their toys.
(With inputs from ANI)