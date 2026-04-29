Tom Hanks jokes about Woody’s 'worn' bald spot in 'Toy Story 5' teaser

WASHINGTON: Tom Hanks has addressed the much-discussed bald patch seen on Woody in the first teaser for Toy Story 5, offering a humorous explanation for the cowboy doll’s new appearance.

Hanks, who has voiced Woody since the original 1995 film, said the wear and tear is simply the result of years of being loved and played with.

Speaking in a recent interview, he said: “He has been played with to excess.” He went on to explain the bald spot on the back of Woody’s head, adding: “You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again, something’s going to chafe. So, yes, he has… let’s say a worn area on the back of his head.”