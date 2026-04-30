Ted Lasso season four gets August premiere; teaser released

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of Ted Lasso, is set to premiere on August 5. The fourth season, which consists of ten episodes, sees the return of Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, who will face a new challenge.
Based on Sudeikis' fictional character for NBC Sports' commercials, Ted Lasso follows the well-meaning and optimistic coach, who is initially hired by the new owner of AFC Richmond, who secretly hopes that Ted's inexperience leads it to failure. In the upcoming fourth season, Ted has to coach the second division women's team of the Richmond side.
Returning for the upcoming season are Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. The cast for the fourth season also includes Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.
Sudeikis has developed Ted Lasso alongside Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. Doozer Productions, Warner Bros Television and Universal Television are backing the series.