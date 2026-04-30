Laura Dern joins The White Lotus Season 4

Though she is a new entrant in the star cast, Dern is not a stranger to the series. She did an uncredited voice cameo in season 2. White and Dern have collaborated on the Year of the Dog (2007), starring Dern and written and directed by White, and HBO series Enlightened (2011-13), co-created by Dern and White, in which Dern starred. The White Lotus season 4, set against the Cannes Film Festival backdrop, follows a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees for over a week.